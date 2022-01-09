Sindh Human Rights Organization: Fate of dozens of human rights prisoners is unknown in Saudi prisons

SHAFAQNA- Sindh Human Rights Organization has dealt with the unknown fate of prisoners in Saudi prisons and their disappearance.

The human rights organization said that Saudi officials, in defiance of international warnings, continue their repressive actions against the people and human rights activists, depriving them of their right to freedom of expression. Sindh said that one of the brutal actions of the Saudi authorities to suppress the opposition is the forced disappearance of the detainees, which is a black record in the history of the government of “Muhammad bin Salman”, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

The organization announced the names of some prominent people who have disappeared in Saudi prisons. The human rights organization said hiding detainees violated the law, which criminalizes the disappearance of detainees, so Saudi officials should reconsider their policy and be held accountable for the fate of missing detainees. According to this organization; Saudi prisons are in poor condition and have become basements for imprisoning researchers, writers, journalists, activists, and high-ranking scholars.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English