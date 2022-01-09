https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/GENOCIDE.jpg 291 581 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-09 20:37:472022-01-09 23:04:05Genocide Memorial Day 2022: How states sanitise genocide and genocidal acts
Genocide Memorial Day 2022: How states sanitise genocide and genocidal acts
SHAFAQNA- Genocide Memorial Day 2022 will be held online on Sunday 16th January. This year’s theme is the sanitisation of genocides and genocidal acts.
The program starts at 1 pm (UK Time). The live discussion will be broadcasted on ihrc.tv, YouTube and Facebook.
