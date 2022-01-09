Date :Sunday, January 9th, 2022 | Time : 20:37 |ID: 243474 | Print

Genocide Memorial Day 2022: How states sanitise genocide and genocidal acts

SHAFAQNA- Genocide Memorial Day 2022 will be held online on Sunday 16th January. This year’s theme is the sanitisation of genocides and genocidal acts.

The program starts at 1 pm (UK Time). The live discussion will be broadcasted on ihrc.tv, YouTube and Facebook.

Genocide Memorial Day takes place on the third Sunday of January each year. It was started by IHRC in 2010 to commemorate past and ongoing genocides, and to raise awareness around genocide prevention. Since then events have taken place all over the world.

