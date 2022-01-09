Palestinian Authority efforts to develop relations with Syrian government

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Palestinian Ambassador to Syria Samir al-Rifai announced today (Sunday) that a delegation from the Palestine Fatah Movement met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Miqdad.

Al-Rifai added that during the meeting, a delegation from the Fatah movement will present a written message from “Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas” to Faisal Al-Miqdad.

The Fatah delegation, which traveled to Damascus last week (Thursday) to develop relations with Syria, will meet with Faisal Al-Miqdad today, he said.

“There is a possibility of anything, this issue is being further investigated,” he said of the possibility of Mahmoud Abbas’s visit to Damascus.

“The development of Palestinian-Syrian relations has been very important and has continued since the past, but we are now seeking to develop these relations at a higher level between the leaders of the two countries,” he added.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English