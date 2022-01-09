Date :Sunday, January 9th, 2022 | Time : 20:14 |ID: 243520 | Print

Palestinian Authority efforts to develop relations with Syrian government

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Palestinian Ambassador to Syria Samir al-Rifai announced today (Sunday) that a delegation from the Palestine Fatah Movement met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Miqdad.

Al-Rifai added that during the meeting, a delegation from the Fatah movement will present a written message from “Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas” to Faisal Al-Miqdad.

The Fatah delegation, which traveled to Damascus last week (Thursday) to develop relations with Syria, will meet with Faisal Al-Miqdad today, he said.

“There is a possibility of anything, this issue is being further investigated,” he said of the possibility of Mahmoud Abbas’s visit to Damascus.

“The development of Palestinian-Syrian relations has been very important and has continued since the past, but we are now seeking to develop these relations at a higher level between the leaders of the two countries,” he added.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Church of England dioceses to receive nearly £5 million to spread Christianity
New rapid test that measures antibody against coronavirus
UK: Issa brothers to build Europe’s biggest Muslim cemetery in Blackburn
Video: What is the future of journalism?
Introducing the app: Tech to help people with disabilities
US Conference of Mayors: What technologies are the city leaders looking for?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *