What does 2022 hold for the UK economy ?

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Britain’s economy is beginning 2022 on the back foot as record numbers of coronavirus infections and tougher restrictions driven by the Omicron variant cloud the outlook for growth. The Omicron variant has given Britain a bad start along with looming inflation, weak growth and rising bills.

It comes after a weaker pace of growth at the end of last year as businesses and households come under mounting pressure from rising energy bills pushing up inflation, as well as shortages of workers and materials. Economic activity has slumped since the emergence of the coronavirus Omicron variant, with people choosing to be cautious due to high infection rates and renewed government restrictions weighing on growth. Economists warn a sustained hit would lead gross domestic product (GDP) to fall in the first few months of 2022.

It comes with the economy within touching distance of its pre-pandemic peak, at just 0.5% below its February 2020 level in October, despite official figures showing the UK lags behind every country in the G7 apart from Japan , Theguardian reported. OECD forecasts made before the emergence of Omicron suggested UK growth would slow from 6.9% in 2021 to 4.7% in 2022.