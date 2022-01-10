Date :Monday, January 10th, 2022 | Time : 14:33 |ID: 243576 | Print

Saudi Arabia records 3,460 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

SHAFAQNA –Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health has recorded 3,460 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours.

A total of 578,753 COVID-19 cases and 8,893 deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia. There were also 843 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 546,614.

Currently, 141 people have been reported seriously ill.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

