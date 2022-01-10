Pope :Getting vaccinated against coronavirus is a moral obligation

SHAFAQNA- Getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a “moral obligation”, Pope Francis said in a speech to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, an annual event in which he takes stock of the world and sets out the Vatican’s foreign policy goals for the year.

On Monday Pope said that individuals had a responsibility to care for themselves “and this translates into respect for the health of those around us. Health care is a moral obligation.” He lamented that, increasingly, ideological divides were discouraging people from getting vaccinated.

“Frequently people let themselves be influenced by the ideology of the moment, often bolstered by baseless information or poorly documented facts,” he said, calling for the adoption of a “reality therapy” to correct this distortion of human reason. “Vaccines are not a magical means of healing, yet surely they represent, in addition to other treatments that need to be developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease,” he added.

Francis repeated his call for universal access to the shots, particularly in the parts of the world with low vaccination rates, and called for revisions to patent rules so that poorer countries can develop their own vaccines,The Associated Press reported.