Bangladesh: Fire at Rohingya refugee camp leaves thousands homeless

SHAFAQNA- Fire tore through a Rohingya refugee camp in south-east Bangladesh , destroying hundreds of shelters and left thousands of people homeless; the cause of the blaze is still unknown. “About 1,200 houses were burned in the fire,” said Kamran Hossain, a Spokesperson for the Armed Police Battalion, which heads security in the camp. The fire started in camp 16 and raced through shelters made of bamboo and tarpaulin, leaving more than 5,000 people homeless, he told Agence France-Presse.

The incident has renewed calls for the fencing that encages refugees to be removed. The settlement hosts more than a million people and is the world’s largest refugee camp. Most of those living in it were forced to flee Myanmar in 2017, when the military launched a brutal crackdown against the minority, which a UN report later said was carried out with “genocidal intent”.

Mohammad Rofique, 30, who lives in a shelter close to where the fire started, told the Guardian he was forced to break through wire fencing that surrounds the camp to save his family. He managed to rescue his daughter, wife and his parents. “My family is safe but my house is totally burned down. I have lost everything. I could not save any material or any goods that I own. As it is winter, people will suffer a lot,” he said, adding that people should be given new housing as quickly as possible.

Fires are a continual hazard in Cox’s Bazar, where more than one million people live in extremely crowded conditions, with bamboo and tarpaulin shelters packed closely together, surrounded by fencing. In March 2021, a huge fire swept through another area of the camp, killing at least 15 people, and burning more than 10,000 shelters. The blaze was exacerbated by wire fencing, which trapped refugees, and which rights groups have urged the Bangladeshi government to remove. After the fire, some residents formed night-time patrols to protect their communities, fearing another deadly blaze.