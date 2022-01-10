Webinar: “The Ideal Model of Muslim Women Activism in Cyberspace” on Tuesday (11 Jan 2022)

SHAFAQNA- Ahul-Bayt (AS) World Assembly: The 8th session of the series of scientific sessions on “Religion and Cyberspace” will be held on the topic of “The Ideal Model of Muslim Women Activism in Cyberspace”. The meeting will start on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10:30 Tehran time (7:00 London time), and due to restrictions related to Covid-19, this meeting will be held virtually and online.

The webinar will be held by the Office of Islamic Studies and Seminary Communications of the Cyberspace Research Institute, with the cooperation of the Department for International Relations of Seminaries, ABNA News Agency, the Islamic Institute for World Futures Studies, and the Representation of the Supreme Leader on Farabi Campus, University of Tehran.

It should be mentioned that the webinar will be held in English, and the participants who provide a summary of the webinar in Persian, English or Arabic, will be awarded a valid certificate in English by the National Virtual Space Center.

