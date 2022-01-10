Photos: More than 35 processions participate in the commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her)

SHAFAQNA- Al-Kafeel: The Department of Hussayni Rites, Processions, and bodies in Iraq and the Islamic world affiliated to the two holy shrines, announced that the number of mourning processions that participated in commemorating and remembering the martyrdom of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the third narration, reached more than (35) mourning processions in addition to a large number of service processions, which came from inside and outside Karbala.

The head of the aforementioned department, Haj Riyad Ni’mah Al-Salman, told Al-Kafeel Network: “The mourning processions used to take part in the Fatimi Season of Sorrows with its three narrations, but according to the second and third narrations, the participation is intense, as the processions began to flock to the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both) since Wednesday evening until Saturday.”

He added: “Within our responsibility as a department, we have created all conditions to receive mourners in cooperation with the rest of the Holy Shrine’s departments, in addition to setting a time and place schedule for the march of each procession, to ensure that its mourning ceremonies are performed with ease and without any intersection or crowding with visitors, in addition to that, there are groups of our department’s staff that have spread along the paths of their movement.”

He explained, “The starting point of these processions, some of which presented a symbolic coffin of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her), started from the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), to the holy shrine of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), passing through the square between the two Holy Shrines to hold a condolence and lamentation council, chanting elegies that embody what happened to the beloved daughter of the Holy Messenger (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household).

Al-Salman concluded that “the mourning ceremonies for this year witnessed an increase in the number of Hussayni mourning processions from inside and outside Karbala, and a plan was drawn up to organize them in coordination with their sponsors.”