Registration of candidates for Lebanese parliamentary elections begins

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese Interior Ministry announced today (Monday) the start of registration for the parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to take place next May.

The ministry said Lebanese citizens abroad will vote on May 6th and 8th, while Lebanese residents will vote on the 15th of this month.

The number of Lebanese voters, according to the Lebanese Interior Ministry, is about 3,970,000, including about 227,000 foreign nationals.

This is the second time that Lebanese immigrants are running in the parliamentary elections.

Lebanon’s parliamentary elections will be held in accordance with a law passed in 2017. In this law, the majority system is left out and the new system is a combination of two majoritarian and proportional systems, according to which Lebanon is divided into fifteen different constituencies.

The upcoming Lebanese parliamentary elections are significant in that they are the first elections since the popular movement in 2019.

The election also coincided with the worst economic crisis in Lebanese history, which is considered one of the worst in the world.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English