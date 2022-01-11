Date :Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 | Time : 01:54 |ID: 243668 | Print

Video: Appointment ceremony of the new custodianship of Astan Quds Hussaini

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The introduction and appointment ceremony of Hassan Rashid Al-Abaiji, the new custodianship of Astan Quds Hussaini, was held today (Monday) in the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).

Earlier, the Iraqi Shia Endowment Court appointed Hassan Rashid Al-Abaiji to replace Ja’far al-Musawi as the custodianship of Astan Quds Hussaini.

During his years of service at Astan Quds Hussaini, Al-Abaiji has held several positions, including a financial advisor to Astan Quds Hussaini, a member of the administrative council of the two previous terms, and the deputy head of this threshold in the previous term.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
A delegation from Karbala’s Atabat Aliyat meets with families of victims of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital fire (photos)
Daily distribution of 100,000 protective face masks among Arbaeen pilgrims
Imam Hussain (A.S) shrine’s flag exchange ceremony cancelled due to Corona
Karbala: Hassan Al-Abaiji was appointed as Custodian of Astan Quds Hussaini
Representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Trusteeship of Al-Atabat Al-Aliyat pays great attention to education
Treatment of Corona patients at home by Astan Quds Hussaini
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *