Video: Appointment ceremony of the new custodianship of Astan Quds Hussaini

SHAFAQNA- The introduction and appointment ceremony of Hassan Rashid Al-Abaiji, the new custodianship of Astan Quds Hussaini, was held today (Monday) in the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).

Earlier, the Iraqi Shia Endowment Court appointed Hassan Rashid Al-Abaiji to replace Ja’far al-Musawi as the custodianship of Astan Quds Hussaini.

During his years of service at Astan Quds Hussaini, Al-Abaiji has held several positions, including a financial advisor to Astan Quds Hussaini, a member of the administrative council of the two previous terms, and the deputy head of this threshold in the previous term.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English