Three phases of US politics in 2022

SHAFAQNA FUTURE –The best way to think about US politics in 2022 is to divide the year into thirds. It will start with the unfinished business of 2021, pivot to mid-terms and end with the launch of the next presidential race. Determining which party emerges dominant in 2024 will depend primarily on their handling of Covid-19, inflation and China.

Unfinished business means making good on President Joe Biden’s campaign promises with the passage of his ‘Build Back Better’ proposals to finance healthcare, education and climate programmes. These have been whittled back to secure enough votes in a narrowly divided Congress but should still deliver $1.75tn in new spending over the next decade. The debt limit no longer looms as a threat, but legislators must also pass a budget for the current year before the continuing resolution expires on 18 February.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant and the need for more restrictions will weigh heavily on the US’ mood. Current fears could dissipate as quickly as they arrived, but the more likely scenario includes uncertain risks, confusing guidance and little credit for an incumbent president whose approval ratings have already sagged to the low 40s.

Only slightly easier to predict next year is the likely path of inflation, which is running hotter than market expectations a few months ago and now has the full attention of the Federal Reserve. The economy is booming, wages are rising and the stock market is still setting records, but the Democrats’ fate is much more closely tied to the prices of fuel, food and rent, all of which have jumped alarmingly this year ,omfif reported.

Overseas, an increasingly assertive China remains the central focus of US foreign policy. In domestic politics, almost every international engagement is viewed as a measure of the country’s readiness to meet the challenge. Few opposed the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, for example, but the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport are said to have emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine which, in turn, encourage Beijing’s threats against Taiwan.