Pope Francis warns against cancel culture

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Monday warned against attempts to cancel culture , saying it amounts to ‘ideological colonisation’.

In his annual address to the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See from 183 countries, Pope spoke of the crisis of trust in multi-lateral diplomacy, which he said has led to “agendas increasingly dictated by a mindset that rejects the natural foundations of humanity and the cultural roots that constitute the identity of many peoples”.

Francis warned of “a form of ideological colonisation, one that leaves no room for freedom of expression and is now taking the form of the ‘cancel culture’ invading many circles and public institutions”.

This risked cancelling identity “under the guise of defending diversity”, Francis said, adding that a kind of “one-track thinking” is taking shape, one constrained to deny history or, worse yet, to rewrite it in terms of present-day categories, Reuters reported.