Date :Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 | Time : 18:30 |ID: 243718 | Print

Pope Francis warns against cancel culture

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Monday warned against attempts to cancel culture , saying it amounts to ‘ideological colonisation’.

In his annual address to the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See from 183 countries, Pope spoke of the crisis of trust in multi-lateral diplomacy, which he said has led to “agendas increasingly dictated by a mindset that rejects the natural foundations of humanity and the cultural roots that constitute the identity of many peoples”.

Francis warned of “a form of ideological colonisation, one that leaves no room for freedom of expression and is now taking the form of the ‘cancel culture’ invading many circles and public institutions”.

This risked cancelling identity “under the guise of defending diversity”, Francis said, adding that a kind of “one-track thinking” is taking shape, one constrained to deny history or, worse yet, to rewrite it in terms of present-day categories, Reuters reported.

 

You might also like
Pope Francis meets Ayatollah Sistani, Nahaf historic meeting Date of Pope's meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is named as "a National Day of Tolerance…
Pope Francis set to visit the UAE in February next year
Pope Francis warns of risk of misinformation being spread on social media
Pope to visit Morocco as a pilgrim of peace and fraternity
Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's rival leaders +Video
Al-Kazemi: Pope's meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani was a message to humanity and all Iraqis
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *