Mashhad: Twelve people converted to Islam at Imam Reza’s (AS) shrine in 2021

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A total of 12 individuals from different backgrounds and nationalities converted to Islam at the holy Shrine of Imam Reza (A.S.) in Mashhad in 2021. During the past year, 12 people from different countries have converted to Islam and became Muslims at ceremonies organized by the Deputy Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs of Astan Quds Razavi, the body in charge of Imam Reza’s (A.S.) holy shrine.

In 2021, newly converted Muslims were 7 women and 5 men from Kenya, Germany, Belarus, Argentina, Afghanistan, Sweden, Romania, Mauritius, Thailand, and Panama. The average age of these new Muslims has been 40. Holiness and spirituality of Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine, personal research on Islam, direct touch with Muslim communities, marrying a Muslim, and getting familiar with the Holy Quran were among important reasons behind conversions of these 12 people.

The ceremony for converting to Islam of volunteers is attended by a cleric at the holy shrine, led by the Deputy Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs, during which the newly converted Muslim is gifted with a certificate of conversion to Islam along with a copy of the Holy Quran and some other religious books.

Every year, Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine hosts tens of individuals who want to convert to Islam. During the past two years, however, the number significantly declined as a result of Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Also, experts of Imam Rez’s (AS)a holy shrine will be in contact with all these new Muslims to answer their religious questions and to meet their intellectual needs.