Robots to resume distributing Zamzam water bottles to worshippers at Mecca’s Grand Mosque & Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The use of smart robots to distribute Zamzam water bottles to worshippers and visitors of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH) in Medina will resume. This was announced by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH).

The decision was made following the re-imposition of the wearing of face masks as well as social distancing measures at all locations starting late last month. Deputy Secretary of the Zamzam Watering Department, Badr Al-Laqmani, said the smart robot technology is capable of distributing 30 bottles of Zamzam water within 10 minutes and it could work for up to eight hours without human intervention.

He further explained that efforts are being made to widen the operation of robots in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque, including for the handling of portable bags and cylinders. “We strive to provide the highest level of safety and quality for visitors to the Grand Mosque,” he said. He added that, as a precautionary measure and to make full use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, his party is planning to develop a contactless ‘sensor’ on the marble tanks that distribute Zamzam water throughout the Grand Mosque.

Saudi Arabia, for the first time, recorded a daily COVID-19 infection of more than 4,000 cases Monday when it recorded 4,778 new cases. According to the Saudi Health Ministry in an infographic shared on Twitter, two victims were reported dead from the virus within 24 hours, increasing the cumulative number of deaths to 8,895 cases – in a country that has recorded 583,531 cases of infection so far. According to the same Twitter post, a total of 154 COVID-19 patients are currently in critical condition and placed in the intensive care unit (ICU).