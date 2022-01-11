Issuance of online permit for pilgrimage to Rawḍah ash-Sharifah of Masjid an-Nabawi for women

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Ministry of Hajj announced: Considering that the registration of pilgrimage from the holy shrine of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is only for men, women can register online for pilgrimage and prayer in the Rawḍah ash-Sharifah of Masjid an-Nabawi.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced that women can not book a permit to visit the holy shrine of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) through the Umrah application.

According to the ministry, pilgrimage to the shrine of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is reserved only for men, while women can book a permit to visit Rawḍah ash-Sharifah in Masjid an-Nabawi.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia emphasized that regarding the pilgrimage to the holy shrine of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and performing prayers in Rawḍah ash-Sharifah, the distance between the two permits should not be less than 30 days.

The ministry stressed that there is no need to reserve time for the obligatory prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque, and that this is related to pilgrimage to the holy shrine of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and performing prayers in Rawḍah ash-Sharifah.

The Rawdah ash-Sharifah (The Noble Garden) is an area between the minbar and burial chamber of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It is regarded as one of the Riyaḍ al-Jannah (Gardens of Paradise). A green carpet used to distinguish the area from the rest of the mosque, which was covered in a red carpet (now green also).

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English