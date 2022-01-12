Israeli extremists threaten Christian presence in Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA: The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, said on Sunday that Israeli extremist groups threaten the presence of Christians in the holy city.

Writing in the London Times, Theophilos III said that “Our churches are threatened by Israeli radical fringe groups. Our brothers and sisters are the victims of hate crimes. Our churches are regularly desecrated and vandalized. Our clergy are subject to frequent intimidation.”

“Quite disingenuously they claim that their physical presence in there will not affect the integrity of the Christian Quarter. However, we know from their previous actions at St John’s Hostel, a site even closer to the Holy Sepulchre which was also deceitfully taken over by them some years ago, that this is not true. “Their behaviour will be devastating for all Christians. Local families, who have lived here for generations, will be made to feel unwelcome in their own home and pilgrims who have longed to visit the birthplace of the Christian faith will have their experience diminished”, according to Greek Reporter

A US State Department report published last year on religious freedom around the world said Christian clergy and pilgrims continued to report instances of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem harassing or spitting on them. Church groups have for some time reported attacks of vandalism at religious sites in the city, The Straits Times reported.