Sixth International Scientific Conference to be held in November 2022

SHAFAQNA- Al-Kafeel: The sixth international scientific conference will be held under the auspices of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, in collaboration with Al-Ameed and Al-Kafeel Universities, Under the title: (Fields of Knowledge in Confronting Non-objective Media – Prevention and Challenges -) for the period from (18-19/November 2022) corresponding to (24-25 Rabi’ Al-Thani/1444 A.H.)

Conference topics:

– Non-objective media: its concept, causes, and consequences.

– Religious fields in the face of misleading media.

– Political performance and biased media.

– Prevention of subjective media.

– Non-objective media and its impact on society.

– The Arab cognitive heritage in the response to the authority’s media.

– Terrorism and media exploitation.

– Contemporary digital means and the power of the media.

Participation conditions:

– Papers written in both Arabic and English are accepted.

– The research should be unreleased, unpublished or accepted for publication, and not participating in a previous scientific conference or event.

– The researcher should follow the conditions of scientific research and take into account the scientific bases in writing research and documenting sources.

– Researches are subject to the scientific arbitration committee, as well as the Plagiarism Checker Program.

– The research is submitted in A4 paper, in word format, in Simplified Arabic font, with a font size of 16, with a word limit of 3000 to 10,000.

– The research should be within the declared topics, and the researcher should specify the topic in which he writes.

– The research summary is provided in both Arabic and English, and the abstract does not exceed 300 words.

– Abstracts will be received on March 1, 2022.

– The last date for receiving all research papers is August 1, 2022.

– Research papers and their abstracts are to be sent to the following form link:

https://forms.gle/f27tmvSx4DaT2Gu49

– Accepted research is published in a special edition of the conference proceedings.

– A group is elected from among the participating research papers to be presented during the conference sessions.

It is hoped that the conference will be held in the hall of Imam al-Hassan (peace be upon him) at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine on Friday and Saturday 18-19/11/2022 corresponding to 24-25 Rabi` al-Thani/1444 AH, and by default on the ZOOM program for selected researchers. The conference will provide accommodation and hospitality for researchers in general from inside and outside Iraq.

For more information, please send an e-mail to: info@alameedcenter.iq, or call the mobile number: 009647602355555