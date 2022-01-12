Photos: Funeral of late Sheikh Abdullahi Jumaa Nasser, Photos: Funeral of late Sheikh Abdullahi Jumaa Nasser, prominent

Date :Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 | Time : 20:57 |ID: 243849 | Print

SHAFAQNA-Ahl Al-Bayt World Assembly: The funeral of the late Sheikh Abdullahi Jumaa Nasser, a prominent Kenyan Shia scholar, was held.

A member of the General Assembly of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, who played an important role in the spread of Shiism in Kenya and other parts of Africa, passed at the age of 90. The funeral procession of the late Sheikh Abdullahi Jumaa Nasser was held from Al-Hassanein Mosque to Ganjuni Cemetery in Mombasa.

