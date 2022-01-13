Saudi Arabia records highest number of COVID-19 infections

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia announced 5,362 new infections of COVID 19.

There were 5,362 new cases recorded from the previous 24 hours, pushing the total number of recorded cases to 593,545 so far.

The Ministry of Health confirmed two new deaths, bringing the number of fatalities in the Kingdom to 8,899.

It also announced that 2,499 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 552, 057.

