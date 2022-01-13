Bahrain : 15-Year-Jail term handed down to 4 defendants in political case

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: The Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain said that a Bahraini court issued on Wednesday (January 12, 2022) 15-year-jail term against 4 detainees in a politically motivated case.

It added via its Twitter account that the detainees “Sayed Mojtaba Al-Khabbaz, Hasan Hameed Mushaima, Sayed Mahmoud Al-Alawai and Sayed Ahmed Hadi Hasan were sentenced to 15 years in jail and a BD 100,000 fine.”

It explained that Sayed Mahmoud Al-Alawi who was sentenced to 15 years in jail and a BD 100,000 fine was questioned without the presence of his lawyer and was tortured to confess to the charges against him. His mental health deteriorated during his detention and was transferred to a psychiatric hospital.

It added: Sayed Mahmoud was arrested in 2015 and was 15 years old at that time. He was released in December 2019 within the alternative penal code after he served more than half of his verdict. He was rearrested less than a year later.

The ADHRB stated that Sayed Mojtaba Alawi Al-Khabbaz was a minor when he was arrested. He was sentenced to 3 years in jail and a BD 100,000 fine. He was stripped naked, beaten and electrocuted to force him to confess to the charges against him.

Sayed Ali Sayed Ahmed Hadi was sentenced to 10 years in a jail and a BD 100,000 fine. He was arrested at a check point without an arrest notice. He was beaten and electrocuted to confess to the charges against him.

Hasan Hameed Mushaima was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a BD 100,000 fine. Hasan was beaten during his arrest, after which he was interrogated and tortured for 10 days without access to his lawyer. His statement at the public prosecution office was taken twice to fit the authorities’ narrative.

ADHRB condemned the unfair trial of the four youths and the torture they were subjected to, which violate international treaties ratified by Bahrain, namely the ICCPR and CAT. We call for their immediate and unconditional release, along with all political prisoners.