Is it permissible to transplant pig’s kidney into a human? Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question about transplanting the kidneys of pigs into humans.

The text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question: Is it permissible to transplant a pig’s kidney into a human’s body?

Answer: It is permissible and Allah is All-Knowing.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English