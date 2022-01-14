Is it permissible to transplant pig’s kidney into a human? Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/6BDD51F8-5779-4FD2-ADD3-431A3510A712.jpeg 381 636 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-14 20:53:532022-01-14 20:53:53Is it permissible to transplant pig's kidney into a human? Grand Ayatollah Sistani's answer
SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question about transplanting the kidneys of pigs into humans.
The text of the question and answer is as follows:
Question: Is it permissible to transplant a pig’s kidney into a human’s body?
Answer: It is permissible and Allah is All-Knowing.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
