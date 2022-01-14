Date :Friday, January 14th, 2022 | Time : 20:53 |ID: 243954 | Print

Is it permissible to transplant pig’s kidney into a human? Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question about transplanting the kidneys of pigs into humans.

The text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question: Is it permissible to transplant a pig’s kidney into a human’s body?

Answer: It is permissible and Allah is All-Knowing.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
UN envoy to Iraq conveyed the Grand Ayatollah Sistani's stance on the election to the Security Council
Video: Cancer patient child talks about meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani
Mahmoud Abbas's letter of appreciation to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani
Can few Qosls be performed once with one Niyyah? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Iraq: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office denies any involvement in formation of new government
Hojjatul-Islam Safi: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's Fatwa prevented terrorism from reaching other countries
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *