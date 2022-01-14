Date :Friday, January 14th, 2022 | Time : 01:42 |ID: 243963 | Print

More than 600 Palestinian prisoners suffer disease in Israeli jails

SHAFAQNA- More than 600 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons are suffering from illness, said Abdul Nasser Farwaneh, head of the studies and documentation department of the Board of Palestinian Prisoners.

“Dozens of these prisoners suffer from dangerous diseases including heart and kidney failure, paralysis and cancer. Among these prisoners are those who can not do their personal work without the help of others,” Farwaneh said.

He continued: “These patients are people who have symptoms of the disease and it turns out that they are sick, while if a full examination is done on other prisoners, I strongly believe that this number will increase.”

Earlier, Abdul Nasser Farwaneh stated that 600 of the 4,600 Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons suffer from chronic and dangerous diseases such as cancer and need immediate medical treatment, including those who need urgent, effective action at all levels to guarantee their freedom before it’s too late.

