HRW: Taliban worsens human rights situation in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The Taliban have worsened the humanitarian and economic situation in “war-torn” Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch says.

Human Rights Watch said in a report today that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has become a tragic catastrophe.

In this report, Human Rights Watch covers the humanitarian situation in 100 countries in 2021.

According to the source, the Taliban have aggravated the human rights situation in Afghanistan and Afghan women and girls have paid a heavy price in this regard.

The report also said that despite the evacuation plan by the United States and its allies, thousands of Afghans who have worked with the international community for the past 20 years are still in Afghanistan and their lives are in danger.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English