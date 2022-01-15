Ummul-Banin (S.A.) displayed excellence in her responsibilities as a wife and mother

SHAFAQNA- Fatima bint Hazam, or Ummul-Banin (S.A.), was known for her noble lineage, upright morals, and enduring devotion toward the Ahlul Bayt. After having been wed to Imam Ali (A.S.) and raising his children after the death of his first wife, Lady Fatima (S.A.), she displayed excellence in her responsibilities as a wife and mother of the orphaned children. It was after the tragedy of Karbala that Ummul-Banin (S.A.) undertook the role of publicizing the event, conveying the message of the noble martyrs, and perpetuating the path of Imamate through her sermons, elegies, and lamentation.

The Model of Motherhood

Lady Ummul-Banin (S.A.) ‘s name was Fatima; however, upon her arrival in Imam Ali(A.S.)’s household, she requested that everyone call her Ummul-Banin so that she would not remind them of the daughter of the Prophet (PBUH) and upset them. Despite being a young bride who undoubtedly had dreams and aspirations of her own, she instead insisted on being a mere servant to the orphans of Lady Fatima Zahra(S.A.). In turn, the children treated her with great respect and love, referring to her as their own mother. This presents an example of sacrifices individuals on both ends should be willing to commit when it comes to re-marriages and becoming part of an already-established family. Ummul-Banin (S.A.) translates to “Mother of Her Sons”, a fitting title since Lady Ummul-Banin (S.A.) and Imam Ali (A.S) had four sons: Usman, Ja’far, Abdullah, and Abul Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS).

All four sons of Lady Ummul-Banin (S.A.) stood bravely alongside Imam Hussain (A.S.) on the day of Ashura. She instilled in her sons a love and loyalty for the Prophet and his Household that allowed them to stand with firm faith despite knowing that they would be killed by the overwhelming army of falsehood that stood before them. Such men of honor and valor cannot be trained and brought up to be like so, unless their mother is a woman of faith and courage herself.

Loyalty to the Holy Household

Without doubt, Ummul-Banin (S.A.) was a devoted lady, all too aware of the rights of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Household. She loved them sincerely and dedicated herself to their friendship. They also considered her of lofty status and worthy position.

Lady Ummul-Banin (S.A.) loved the Prophet’s family more than she loved her own sons. When news of the heart-breaking events of Karbala reached her, she did not ask about the fate of her four sons first and instead said, “Tell me about Hussain (AS)”, and when she received the news of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) martyrdom, she said: “All of the arteries of my heart are torn. May all of my children and whatever that exists under this azure heaven be sacrificed for the sake of Imam Hussain (AS).”

Indeed, the characteristics of Ummul-Banin (S.A.) ‘s sons are a reflection of her own greatness. Lady Ummul-Banin (S.A.) trained her children to love and remain loyal towards the Prophet and his Household, and to serve Islam regardless of the cost. Their morals and guidance could not have been manifested without the courage and selflessness of their mother.

Sources:

Exemplary Women: Ummul-Banin, Abdulkarim Paknia

www.hadith.net