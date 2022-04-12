World’s first underground mosque in Turkey (Photos)

SHAFAQNA- Sancaklar Mosque, with its ultra-modern architecture, was built underground, inspired by The Cave of Hira, and has no minaret due to its underground nature.

The Sancaklar Mosque is located in the “Büyükçekmece”, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Istanbul. The mosque has an area of ​​about 700 square meters and is located in a wide plain.

The mosque was designed by the famous Turkish architect Emre Arolat, who at the World Architecture Festival, he won first place in the architecture of religious places. It was built in 2012 and is considered one of the modern mosques in this country.

The general design of the Sancaklar Mosque is inspired by the Al-Hira cave. It combines Ottoman and Islamic motifs with modern designs.

Graystone and concrete have been used in the construction of this mosque. In the complex and disordered structure of this building, only a stone roof and a tall minaret can be seen from certain points around the site. The minaret of this building is in the shape of a rectangle that protrudes from the ground.

This mosque has a capacity to accommodate 650 worshipers and is located seven meters deep and therefore does not have a minaret.

The interior design of this mosque is ultra-modern and is located at a lower level than the ground. The stone pieces that are placed on the ground with a slope, create long and earthy rows that go down to the building.

The architect has directed the rays of sunlight ib a way to deliver a unique spiritual atmosphere to this mosque. The main chapel consists of a floor a layered concrete ceiling. The lights are located under the stairs and the cracks in the ceiling easily illuminate the space.

After crossing the stairs we face a combination of concrete partitions, stone walls, and a shallow water pool that are located at the entrance of the mosque.

There is a large prayer hall in the center of the building, while ancillary spaces such as a lobby, a shoe storage area, and lavatories are located around it.

Persian version