Iran: Dasht-e Lut’s Sand Mountains [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- The Lut Desert, widely referred to as the Dasht-e Lut, is a large salt desert covering 10% of Iran’s area. It is the world’s 34th-largest desert. This area is full of unknowns, having been called the most untouched part of Iran.

Deserts are areas where the annual rainfall is usually less than 50 mm and has very poor vegetation. The Lut Desert was so fascinating that it was registered as the first natural monument of Iran in the UNESCO World Heritage List on July 17, 2016. The word “Lut” in Baluchi language, one of the languages ​​of north-western Iran, means naked, waterless, thirsty, and empty of everything. This word perfectly describes the major part of this great desert covered with sand and gravel.

Lut Desert is a vast area that includes parts of the three vast provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, South Khorasan, and Kerman. The most particular and distinct part of the Lut desert is undoubtedly its central part. This area, which is 162 km long and 52 km wide is also known as “Lut Hole”. The area is covered with huge and interconnected masses of sand. In the eastern part of Central Lut, in an area of ​​50,000 hectares, which is covered with sand dunes.

The height of some of these crescent-shaped or Barkhan hills is estimated at up to 500 meters. The tallest sand dunes in the world with a relative height of more than 475 meters are located in Rig Yalan. Rig-e Yalan in “Lut” has valleys that form its central core. This area is known as the peak of sand, where the tallest sand pyramids and the largest funnels are located.





