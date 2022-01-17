Iraq: Ancient mosque and temple discovered by British explorers (Photos)

SHAFAQNA- Important archaeological discoveries have recently taken place in the Iraqi province of Dhi Qar. One of these discoveries is the palace of one of the kings of Babylon, which was discovered in western Nasiriyah, the capital of the province.

Also in the north of Dhi Qar Governorate, an ancient mosque dating back to the Islamic era has been discovered, which is the first discovery related to the early Islamic era.

The third archaeological site recently discovered by British archaeologists is a Sumerian temple discovered in the north of Nasiriyah, Iraq.

“During our excavations in Tal Kabiba, in the al-Rifa’i area, 90 km north of Nasiriyah, we found ancient things, including bronze coins of various sizes from the Sassanid and early Islamic periods,” said Ahmad Kadhim, an Iraqi archaeologist.

He added: “In these excavations, a number of knives, pottery, perfumers and mills were also found. Residential buildings were discovered in the area, including rooms, corridors, and houses with a mosque in the middle. This mosque belongs to the years 60 to 80 AH, ie the Umayyad era, which has been discovered in this area.”

The archaeologist continued: “In the middle of the mosque, an altar directed to the Qibla can be seen, 8 meters long and 5 meters wide, and the mosque has a capacity of 20 people. It is possible that this place was a village because its mosque is not like the mosques of big cities and capitals like the mosque of Kufa or Basra or Samarra.”

According to Ahmad Kazem, this discovery is not the first discovery related to the Islamic era, because, in the past, discoveries related to the Umayyad and Abbasid eras have been made. But the importance of this last discovery lies in the fact that the mosque is made of soil.

