Work on ornate wooden ceiling of the grid of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA) completed [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Al-Kafeel: The Department of Manufacture of grids and doors of the Holy Shrines in the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine announced the completion of the entire ornate wooden interior ceiling of the grid of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA), with the exception of the final painting and polishing work.

This is according to what was confirmed to Al-Kafeel Network, the Head of the Department, Mr. Nadhem Al-Ghurabi, and added that “work on the grid of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA) is being carried out at an increasing pace, and today the carpentry factory staff in the department has finished all the roofing works, which are among the additions in the design of the new grid, was designed and implemented differently and different from what was previously there, not only in terms of design and implementation, but in terms of durability, accuracy, craftsmanship and aesthetic touches.”

He explained that “the roof consists of the following parts, according to their sequence, from the top of the knotworks to the roof surface:

– A Quranic inscription tape on top of the grid knotworks and surrounding it from the inside. Surat Al-Nur is written in the complex Thuluth script. The tape’s length is 3.87 m, its width is 2.89 m and its height is 64 cm. The writing took a height of 36 cm from the total area of ​​the tape of (13.52 m), and the rest is a colored decorative band surrounding it on its upper and lower sides.

– The decorative tape is attached to the Surah Al Nur inscription and surrounds the grid from all its sides, and takes the form of half an arc (66 cm) that is fully decorated and engraved with Islamic decorations. in the middle of which is written “Indeed, Allah and His angels prays upon the Prophet. O you who have believed, pray upon him and surrender to Him ” (33:56). It took an area of ​​3.16 m and a height of 60 cm. As for the short side of the grid’s door, it was engraved and decorated with the same inscriptions and decorations adjacent to it, to create a state of artistic harmony, with the exception of the inscription tape on which the verse ( Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “I do not ask you for a reward for this ˹message˺—only honour for ˹our˺ kinship.” (42:23), it was also repeated on the opposite side and took a written area of ​​(1.48 m) and a height of (60 cm).

– Wooden muqarnas decorations and inscriptions in the form of a strip separating the ceiling surface from the aforementioned arched part. Its height is (23 cm) and surrounds the grid on all sides, with a length of (3.16 m) and a width of (2.16 m), which is a decorative artistic addition being implemented for the first time in this way and design.

– The ceiling is rectangular in shape, with a length of 3.05 m and a width of 2.06 m. It is a decorative painting of very beauty and splendor, with a hidden dome in the middle, divided into twelve sections, and containing (12 ribs), with a diameter of 100 cm and a height of 35 cm. A chandelier hangs from the middle, the dome is surrounded by six inscriptions, each of which is written (Ya Zaynab) in a quadrilateral intertwined Kufic script. It formed with the rest of the roof parts, pieces and decorations a very splendid and beautiful painting, and this ceiling was fixed with the rest of the internal wooden parts of the grid in a tight artistic way.”

Al-Ghurabi affirmed: “The same was taken into account in these works in the parts and pieces of the external grid that is visible to the eye. It was carefully drawn and executed with the same skill and craftsmanship with which those parts were executed.” He concluded, “Burmese teak wood was used in the manufacture of these parts, and in the manufacture of its floors and decorations, white oak, sesame, oak and beech wood were used, using manual and sometimes mechanical methods, so it became with its engravings a harmonious artistic painting in terms of the color of the rest of the wood and decorations, taking into account the colors and inscriptions on the wooden parts, noting that no colors or dyes were used, but rather the natural colors of wood, and all types of these woods were used according to special proportions and measurements that were prepared in advance to accomplish this blessed work.”