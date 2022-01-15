Top priorities for Africa in 2022

SHAFAQNA FUTURE-With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the world is eager to return to normal, but of 1.3 billion people of Africa, less than 8 percent of Africans have been fully vaccinated. However, the complexity of the challenges Africa was already facing—including poor infrastructure, high youth unemployment, rapidly increasing debt, and climate change—means that the region’s recovery is likely to be uneven and far behind much of the rest of the world.

Despite these obstacles, the region’s future remains bright: Its innovative youth are creating and utilizing technologies to improve livelihoods throughout the region, and leaders are using the economic recovery to rethink and reset development strategies instead of returning to the status quo. Also, Africa is actively looking to leverage its collective power and impressive growth potential to collaborate with emerging external partners.

In this way, this year’s Foresight Africa report will examine the most pressing issues facing the region in 2022. This year’s panel will feature high-level global experts to discuss critical issues for the region’s recovery, including policies for economic recovery, shoring up Africa’s public health systems, empowering African women and girls, addressing the impacts of climate change, harnessing technology for improved livelihoods, and exploring partnerships with emerging global players.