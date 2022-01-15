Oil and tourism drive Middle East recovery in 2022

SHAFAQNA FUTURE-The Middle East is projected to have a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fall-out,UN with a growth forecast of 4.8 per cent this year, says a report .

The World Economic Situation and Prospects 2022 said oil exporters in the region, known in UN terminology as Western Asia, would have crude oil production rise to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic.

UN economists also attributed gains to progress on vaccination and the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions in the region. The expected “resumption of international tourism will support further recovery”, the 232-page document said , thenationalnews reported.

But experts said the “recovery remains fragile” and warned that protracted conflicts in Syria, Yemen and the Palestinian territories would continue to drag down those economies .