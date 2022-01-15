Shia Graph: Holy Quran 114

Date :Saturday, January 15th, 2022 | Time : 09:22 |ID: 244153 | Print
Holy Quran 114

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Quran, Surah al-Nas (114).

بِسْمِ اللهِ الرَّحْمنِ الرَّحِيمِ

قُلْ أَعُوذُ بِرَبِّ النَّاسِ(1)  مَلِكِ النَّاسِ(2) إِلَهِ النَّاسِ(3) مِن شَرِّ الْوَسْوَاسِ الْخَنَّاسِ(4) الَّذِي يُوَسْوِسُ فِي صُدُورِ النَّاسِ(5) مِنَ الْجِنَّةِ وَ النَّاسِ(6)

القرآن الکریم، السوره ٱلنَّاس

In The Name of Allah (SWT), The Beneficent, The Merciful

1. “Say: I take refuge in the Lord of Mankind,”
2. “The King of Mankind,”
3. “The God of Mankind,”
4. “From the evil of the slinking whisperer,”
5. “Who whispers evil into the hearts of Mankind,”
6. “From among Jinn and Mankind.”

