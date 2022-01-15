Turkish students express support for Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A gathering was held in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday to express support for the Palestinians facing crackdown in occupied territories.

The Union of Palestinian Students and the Turkish Young Students movement held the gathering at Fatih Mosque Square. The participants carried Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in support of Palestine.

They called for the immediate release of Palestinian prisoner Abu Hamid, who has been held in a Zionist regime jail since 2002 for being a member of the Kataib Shuhada (martyrs’ brigade) resistance group, affiliated to Fatah movement.

The students attending the Friday rally also called for an end to Israeli crackdown on the people of Naqab in occupied territories. Dozens of Palestinian Bedouins have been wounded in a crackdown by Israeli forces on a protest against continuing Israeli forestation work on land residents privately own near the southern city of Beer al-Sabe in Naqab.

Some 500 protesters took part in Thursday’s demonstration. They were met with hundreds of Israeli forces who fired rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, stun grenades, as well as skunk water.

Since 1951, the Zionist regime has been attempting to force the residents of Naqab area’s more than 40 villages out of their lands.

Palestinian lawyers have filed 34 lawsuits in court to defend the rights of the area’s people.