Principal beliefs of Shia Islam: Imam al-Ridha’s letter to Maʾmun

SHAFAQNA- The Abbasid Caliph, Ma’mun, wrote to Imam al-Ridha asking him to explain the basic tenets of Islam to him.

In response, the Imam wrote a short treatise. We will now highlight some sections of it: ‘Islam is to testify that there is no god but Allah. He has no partner. He is the One, the Single, the Independent, the Self-Subsistent. Allah is He who sees and hears all things. He is All-Powerful, Eternally Existent, Self-Sufficient, the All-Knowing whom ignorance cannot approach, the All-Powerful whom weakness cannot approach. He is the Independent, the All-Just who does no injustice. He is the Creator of all things. There is nothing like unto Him. He is the only end. He is the recipient of all prayers.

We testify that Muhammad is God’s servant and prophet, whom He entrusted with His message and chose amongst all human beings. He is the foremost of the messengers sent by God and the Seal of the Prophets (khatam al-anbiya). There is no prophet after him and his religion will never be subject to change.

All that the Prophet of Islam has brought is truth, manifest, and verified. Besides having faith in the Prophet of Islam, we must believe that the previous prophets were all chosen by God and were His proofs for mankind. We testify that the Quran is God’s true book, which no falsehood can approach; that it is sent by God, the All-Wise and All-Laudable.[1]

The Quran is the protector of the previous revealed books. The Quran from its first sura until its last is veracious and consistent; we believe in its clear verses and in its allegorical ones, in its promise and threat, in the abrogating and the abrogated, in its tales and reports, and also we believe that no one can produce a sura like it.

We believe that after the Prophet’s (s.a.w.a) death, the Proof of God (hujjat allah) for the believers on earth, the one who is supposed to take control of and manage the Muslims’ affairs, and the speaking Quran is the brother, successor, legatee and ally of the Prophet, Ali (a.s). Ali was to the Prophet as Aaron was to Moses. He is the Commander of the Faithful (amir al-muminin), the leader of the righteous, the guide for the upright, the greatest of the successors and the heir to the wisdom of the Prophets. After him, Hasan b. Ali and Husayn b. Ali (a.s) are the leaders of the youths of Paradise; the next successors are as follows: Ali b. Husayn Zayn al-Abidin, Muḥammad b. Ali al-Baqir, Jafar b. Muhammad al-Sadiq, Musa b. Jafar al-Kaẓim, Ali b. Musa al-Riḍha, Muhammad b. Ali al-Jawad, Ali b. Muḥammad al-Hadi, Hasan b. Ali al-Askari, al-Hujjat b. al-Hasan al-Mahdi, the Awaited Qaim. We testify that they are the Divine guides and successors, that world would never be empty of a guiding proof of God (hujjat), and that He has provided all people of all times with guiding proofs.

The Infallible Imams are the firm pillars raised by God, the leaders of guidance and the proof of God on earth until the Day of Judgment. Whoever defies them misleads himself and others, and has overlooked the truth and guidance. They alone are the interpreters of Quran and the Prophet’s speech. Whoever dies without knowing them has died the death of ignorance.

Of the basic tenets of Islam are righteousness and the comprehension of religion, prayer (Salat) and steadfastness in the path of religion, to honour trusts by returning them to their owners, whether they are virtuous or sinful, to prolong your prostrations in prayer, to fast, to abstain from sins and be vigilant, to patiently expect God’s relief (intiẓar al-faraj), to have a pleasant demeanour in bearing hardships, and displaying good conduct and nice manners with others.

In the same treatise, the Imam refers to a number of secondary principles of Islamic law, and also highlights the differences between the Imamiyya and other schools. However, the discussion of these issues is beyond the scope of our present discussion. (Uyun Akhbar al-Ridha, 2/121–122)

[1] ‘Falsehood cannot approach it, from before it nor from behind it, a [gradually] sent down [revelation] from One all-wise, all-laudable.’ (Q41:42)

