Challenges of World Peace in 2022/ Expert: Unemployment and flood of migrants to be a serious danger/ Afghanistan becomes one of most painful human geography / Water shortage to be an extraterritorial challenge

Following is the text of Shafaqna Future’s interview with Dr. Yazdanpanah:

Shafaqna: What do you know about the most important challenges to world peace and stability? What challenges and tensions do you think the international powers will face in the new year?

Yazdanpanah: The challenges of the 21st century are one number bigger than last year. The challenges of 2021 will continue in 2022 in several areas, and the situation will remain the same in several others. We can not wait for an extraordinary event to improve world conditions in 2022. There will be no miracle in human destiny. Meanwhile, the number of challenges in certain regions, especially the industrial world, will be bigger than in other regions, and the great powers in the Eastern and the Western Hemispheres will not smile at each other satisfactorily. 2022 is the year of the slowdown in the global economy, and global inflation, especially in the field of food, and it is likely that parts of the world, especially in the Central and Middle East, will face serious damage and seasonal riots. Unemployment and the flood of unemployed and poor refugees and migrants will pose a serious threat to continental and regional peace and security. Lack of drinking water will be an extraterrestrial geographical challenge.

Shafaqna: Do you think the U.S.-China relationship will continue to be competitive or hostile? What is the future for these two powers?

Yazdanpanah: The continuation of the language of war in various dimensions will be part of the world political literature in 2022. The poisonous literature between China and the United States, meanwhile, is more predictable than anything else. Americans seek to highlight Indo-Pacific theory more than ever with closer strategic ties with India.

This will definitely make the Chinese angry and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization passive. The anger of the Chinese may lead to technical errors for them, and this is in the interest of the Americans.

The economic challenges posed by the Chinese nervousness are pushing them towards coercive authoritarianism, which is not pleasant for them given the social differences in China and the tendency of liberal thought among Chinese youth.

China’s mistakes will increase this year, and these mistakes will have a negative impact of 2 to 3 percent on China’s economy in favor of its main competitors, including India, Japan, Australia and the United States. On the other hand, the continuation of inflation in Iran, Turkey and North Africa, which are important markets for Chinese second-class goods, will not be beneficial for China at all. In contrast, rising inflation in the United States, which inflates its markets and complicates the situation, is an opportunity for the Chinese not to allow Washington to show off excessively.

India, meanwhile, is continuing a disappointing path to democracy, and the dangers of authoritarianism that are so evident in the behavior and rule of Indian Prime Minister Modi provide the conditions for a Chinese-level backlash. But the most dangerous thing in US-China relations, is to foment geopolitical unrest in certain areas that determine the level of sensitive competition.

Shafaqna: US-Russian relations have also recently been strained over Ukraine. Where do you think these tensions will go? Is it possible for Russia-Ukraine war and then conflict and tension with the West or not?

Yazdanpanah: The level of differences between Russia and the United States, as in previous years, will remain stable with the necessary precautions. Moscow and Washington have no particular reason to escalate geopolitical strife, and the two countries’ positions are not currently strategically offensive, despite hostile rhetoric, and there may be secret agreements to put pressure on China, Iran and Europe!! After all, as long as Putin is in power in Russia, the United States is aware of many things. On the other hand, the internal concerns of both countries, especially Moscow, do not allow conflicts between the two countries.

Shafaqna: Given the Corona pandemic in the last two years, what do you think will be the effects of this pandemic on the relations between regional and supra-regional powers?

Yazdanpanah: The Corona pandemic is moving towards an all-encompassing endemic, creating a wonder in the relationship between countries and nations. Popular countries will experience more suffering as a result of this epidemic in 2022. Continued inflation, unemployment, recession, poverty and geographical constraints will increase the scope of global economic challenges. Climate change, along with this global catastrophe, has created a steep slope in the context of the economic relations of the great powers, which in 2022, due to the inability to fulfill past commitments, we will face the loss of billions of dollars of economic and trade relations at the global level.

Shafaqna: Given that Iran’s nuclear program is still unknown, is it possible that a compromise will be reached between the powers over this case, or will the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) continue to be an ongoing issue?

Yazdanpanah: Iran’s nuclear program will eventually lead to a distant deal that may not be very profitable at first. This agreement is based on multilateral force, in which neither the maximums of Iran nor the maximums of the other parties are seen, but an agreement is reached. This is a forced event, and if this does not happen, all the usual global predictions and routines may disappear under the shadow of this important international issue. There is no doubt that in the game theory of the United States and Israel, if this is not in the direction of an agreement, a very costly global will for confrontation and punishment will be provided, so all efforts are made to reach an agreement.

Shafaqna: Do you think the new year as a whole will be stable or will tensions and conflicts and regional and trans-regional wars overshadow the future of peace in the region and the world?

Yazdanpanah: The boycott of the Chinese Winter Olympics by the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and France was not a good start to the New Year. As the saying goes, “April and may the keys of the year.” Undoubtedly, there are clear reasons to tell us that 2022 is not much different from my previous gulfy years. Afghanistan will become one of the most painful human geographies in 2022. There are reasons to believe that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will not be very calm, and there are countless stresses about possible events in the great global excitement that bothers the authorities. If Iran’s nuclear program does not end well, it will create a state of disarray. Turkey will not become wiser, the Anatolian region and the Caucasus itself will be a big problem. The strategic challenges of the European powers to survive in the forefront of the great global competition are another strategic risk of 2022. Southwest Asia will be confronted with more rhetoric from world powers, including the United States, and the possibility of weakening the region’s security and degrading the role of countries in the region from Level 2 actors to standby puppets will be very high.

In total, a great deal of the energy of the great world powers, including the United States, will be spent on domestic affairs, managing the economic crisis, and re-influencing the world. America will be more successful in consolidating itself than any other power. Japan’s stability will be staggering and Australia will join the pivotal players.

