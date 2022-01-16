Jordanian, Egyptian, Palestinian and US efforts to resume Palestinian-Israeli talks

SHAFAQNA- Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi announced the intensive efforts of Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, and the United States to resume serious and effective talks on a two-state solution.

Al-Safadi stressed the position of his country, which considers the issue of Palestine a central issue that there is no alternative to it.

Noting that Jordan-US cooperation will extend to joint efforts to resolve regional crises and achieve security and peace,” he said: “There has been a major radical shift in US position, and the current US administration has declared its commitment to a two-state solution, rejecting settlements and confiscating Palestinian land, and supporting the Palestinian National Government.”

Regarding negotiations with Israel, al-Safadi said that Jordan has always spoken openly with the regime and that the Israelis are well aware of Jordan’s position, which is to achieve peace and security in the region. The former Israeli government did everything in its power to destroy regional relations and close all loopholes of peace. And we continue to deal with the effects that remain, not only in terms of relations, but also in terms of people’s confidence in the usefulness of the peace process throughout the region.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister stated that there are many challenges in the path of peace, however, we are working to reach a two-state solution, because it is replaced by conflict and tension, the effects of which are reflected on everyone.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English