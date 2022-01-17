Genocide Memorial Day 2022: How states sanitise genocide and genocidal acts? [Videos]

SHAFAQNA- An online event on “How states sanitise genocide and genocidal acts” was held by Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) on the occasion of Genocide Memorial Day 2022.

Genocide Memorial Day takes place on the third Sunday of January each year. It was started by IHRC in 2010 to commemorate past and ongoing genocides, and to raise awareness around genocide prevention. Since then events have taken place all over the world.

Source: www.ihrc.org.uk