Islamic law on making a profit on the price of goods that are sold in installments/ Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question about installment sales.

The text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question: Is it permissible to make a profit on the price of goods that are sold in installments?

Answer: If the sale price is determined by considering the profit and it is sold at the set price, there is no problem.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English