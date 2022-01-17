Date :Monday, January 17th, 2022 | Time : 12:20 |ID: 244255 | Print

Islamic law on making a profit on the price of goods that are sold in installments/ Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question about installment sales.

The text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question: Is it permissible to make a profit on the price of goods that are sold in installments?

Answer: If the sale price is determined by considering the profit and it is sold at the set price, there is no problem.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Meeting between the Grand Ayatollah Sistani & Pope Francis Religious photo of 2021: Meeting between the Grand Ayatollah Sistani & Pope Francis
Can a Muslim man marry a woman from other Divine Religions? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
UN envoy to Iraq conveyed the Grand Ayatollah Sistani's stance on the election to the Security Council
Halal Tourism : a burgeoning Global trend
Why is Halal Food so Important in Malaysia?
Allah, Al-Malik, Shia Graph, Universal mission of prophets according to Holy Quran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *