UAE limits issuance of Fatwas to its Fatwa Council

SHAFAQNA- The UAE government has restricted the issuance of Fatwas only to the Fatwa Council, which is chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayya.

The council explained: In the light of the violations that have taken place, the UAE Fatwa Council calls on all members of society and its institutions not to get involved in Fatwa issues without any permission.

The council added: “In order to prevent the spread of hatred, sectarianism, takfir and extremism, this council wants not to publish or republish Fatwas that are not approved by this council and factions that are not authorized to issue Fatwas by this center.”

The decision has sparked much controversy over its motives, especially as the council has not decided the fate of the Fatwa TV programs broadcast from the UAE.

It is worth mentioning that Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayya is originally a Mauritanian cleric, who chairs the country’s Fatwa Council and he has justified all of Abu Dhabi’s foreign policies, including the normalization of relations with Israel, and has considered this issue as one of the Spiritual Leader of the Muslim World’s powers.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English