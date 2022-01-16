https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/685451B8-195A-4589-B52D-F2A5C6108038.jpeg 500 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-16 15:53:192022-01-16 15:53:19Muqtada al-Sadr & Hadi al-Amiri meet in Najaf Ashraf+ Photos
Muqtada al-Sadr & Hadi al-Amiri meet in Najaf Ashraf+ Photos
SHAFAQNA- For the first time since the early parliamentary elections in Iraq, the leaders of the Sadr faction and the Fatah coalition met in Najaf Ashraf.
The office of Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadr faction, issued a brief statement this evening (Saturday) announcing that he had received Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the Fatah coalition, at his residence in the Al-Hanana area of the southwestern city of Najaf Ashraf.
Following this, some informed sources emphasized that the leaders of the Fatah coalition and the Sadr faction met this evening to discuss bilateral issues.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
