Muqtada al-Sadr & Hadi al-Amiri meet in Najaf Ashraf+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- For the first time since the early parliamentary elections in Iraq, the leaders of the Sadr faction and the Fatah coalition met in Najaf Ashraf.

The office of Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadr faction, issued a brief statement this evening (Saturday) announcing that he had received Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the Fatah coalition, at his residence in the Al-Hanana area of ​​the southwestern city of Najaf Ashraf.

Following this, some informed sources emphasized that the leaders of the Fatah coalition and the Sadr faction met this evening to discuss bilateral issues.