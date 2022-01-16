Lebanese PM welcomes decision of Hezbollah and Amal movement to join cabinet

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Miqati issued a statement welcoming the intention of Hezbollah and the Amal movement to return to cabinet meetings.

“We welcome the statement issued by Hezbollah and the Amal movement regarding their participation in the cabinet meetings. A statement accompanied by repeated calls for public accountability,” Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in the statement.

Hezbollah and the Amal movement, which had postponed their presence at cabinet meetings to protest the politicking in the Beirut bombing case, announced in a statement today that they were returning to government meetings.

The statement from Hezbollah and the Amal movement, while criticizing the illegal actions of the investigator in the Beirut port bombing case and his legal violations in this regard, said: “We have come to the conclusion that the suspension of participation in the cabinet is a political and legal action aimed at forcing the executive branch to pay more attention to this issue.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English