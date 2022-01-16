World Bank forecast: Saudi economy will grow by 4.9%

SHAFAQNA- The World Bank raised its forecast for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth to 4.9 percent, indicating that the increase in oil production in the country was accompanied by an improvement in the situation of non-oil sectors, which has been accelerated by vaccination.

The World Bank said the Middle East and North Africa saw improvements in the second half of 2021, and production in some economies returning to pre-pandemic levels and growth expected to accelerate to 4.4% in 2022.

According to a recent World Economic Outlook report released by the World Bank, the bank stressed that following the economic recovery in 2021, high levels of inflation, debt and income inequality are expected amid new risks posed by Continued oronavirus outbreaks. The global economy is experiencing a sharp slowdown in growth and may threaten the recovery of emerging economies and developing countries.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English