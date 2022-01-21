Right of custody of a healthy child for a mother with AIDS: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question about the right of custody of a healthy child for a mother with AIDS.

The text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question: What is the right of custody of a healthy child for a mother with AIDS and breastfeeding?

Answer: The right of custody of the mother over her child is not revoked, but care must be taken to prevent the spread of the disease. But if the possibility of spreading the virus is a reasonable possibility and breastfeeding directly from the breast is dangerous for the baby, it is necessary to avoid it.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English