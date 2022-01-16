USA:Hostages released safely from Texas synagogue

SHAFAQNA- All four people who were held hostage in a more than 10-hour standoff at a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have been released safely and the man responsible is dead.

Four hostages – who included a local rabbi –were taken hostage at about 10:41 a.m. Saturday at a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas. The group of hostages were being held by a man demanding the release of a federal prisoner being held in North Texas who was convicted in 2010 of attempted murder in a terrorism-related case, according to officials.

Around 9 p.m., the FBI’s hostage rescue team breached the synagogue and rescued the hostages, Colleyville Police Chief Michael C. Miller said. Miller said the suspect, whose identity has not been released, is dead. Officials did not release details on how the man died, NBC NEWS reported.