Bahrain : Dozens of political prisoners contract COVID-19 due to authorities’ neglect

SHAFAQNQA-IQNA: Tens of political activists jailed in Bahrain have been infected with the coronavirus recently due to officials’ neglect of health conditions in prisons.

According to Al-Alam news network, dozens of political prisoners have developed symptoms like high temperature and fatigue over the past week.

The prison clinics are overflowing with patients who are not told by the officials whether or not they have contracted the virus.

In the notorious Jau Prison, the clinic only conducts a quick examination of prisoners with symptoms, and not the standard examination approved by the health ministry in a procedure that was adopted since last year after the outbreak of the virus in prison.

An activist has described this as dangerous noting that similar neglects lead to the deaths of some prisoners, including Husain Barakat, due to the virus last year.

A political prisoner serving a life sentence in Bahrain, Barakat died after contracting COVID-19 in June 2021. Bahrain has come under pressure from human rights organizations over prison conditions including overcrowding, poor sanitation and lack of medical care.