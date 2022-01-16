Robinson’s ‘Discovering the Quran’ published in German

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Neal Robinson’s book titled “Discovering the Qur’an: A Contemporary Approach to a Veiled Text” has been translated into German and published in Germany.

Robinson is a lecturer and researcher on Islamic studies at Sogang University in South Korea. The German edition of his book has 408 pages and is published by Tredition Publications.

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, the book offers a clear interpretation of the Quran has three main parts. It is one of the sourcebooks for students of Islamic studies and theology.

“Used by students around the world as a reliable guide to reading a translation of the Qur’an, it shows how the Qur’an is experienced by Muslims, describing the rhythmic and rhyme scheme structures, the context in which it is heard, the part played by learning by heart, and the importance of calligraphy,” according to the book’s page in Amazon.

“It is also about the Qur’an and its relationship to Muhammed [PBUH], as well as helping to divine the ordering of the surahs or chapters.”

The German edition of the book is now available at online shops including Amazon.