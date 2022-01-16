Date :Sunday, January 16th, 2022 | Time : 17:40 |ID: 244323 | Print

Seminar to discuss conceptual ground of Good, Evil in Islamic discourse

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A three-day seminar on “Conceptual Ground of Good and Evil in Islamic Discourse: A Fecund Domain for Ethical Reflections” is planned to be held in Doha, Qatar, later this year.

The Doha-based Research Center for Islamic Legislation and Ethics (CILE), in collaboration with the Cambridge Interfaith Program at the University of Cambridge, will organize the event.

Slated for October 5-7, 2022, the seminar will be convened by Dr. Feriel Bouhafa, who is currently a visiting researcher at the University of Cambridge.

The proceedings of the seminar will be published as a special issue in the peer-reviewed and open-access Journal of Islamic Ethics.

Authors of a selection of the accepted papers will be invited to participate in the seminar and other accepted papers will be considered for the publication.

