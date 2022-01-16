Al-Abbas(A.S.) holy shrine begins its condolence program on death anniversary of Umm al-Baneen(S.A.)

SHAFAQNA-ABNA): The al-Abbas’s (A.S.) Holy Shrine launched its mourning program to commemorate the death of the Lady of Loyalty; Lady Umm al-Baneen (S.A.), the mother of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (A.S.) and his brothers (peace be upon them) who were martyred along their Imam and brother al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) in his immortal renaissance.

The mourning program, which was organized by the Hussayni Speech Division at the al-Abbas’s (A.S.) holy shrine, will be held in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (A.S.), and will continue for three days, starting from this Saturday (11th to 13th Jumada al-Thaniya). It includes a morning lecture delivered by Sheikh Hadi Zanjil and an evening lecture by the preacher Sayed Nusrat Qashaqish, and then a lamentation Majlis given by Radood Haj Basem al-Karbala’i.

It is noteworthy that these lectures are held within the reporting project of Lady Umm al-Baneen (S.A.), which is held by the Division, and its activities and events continue throughout the year according to the occasions of the births or deaths of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), and among those important occasions that are given great attention is the death anniversary of Lady Umm al-Baneen (S.A.).

It is mentioned that on the thirteenth of Jumada al-Thaniyah of the year (64 AH), the great lady, Umm al-Baneen, the wife of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon them), died. She is Fatima daughter of Hizam al-Kilabiyah al-‘Ameriyah, and she was given the name of “Umm al-Baneen” because she had four sons, all of whom were martyred in the Al-Taf tragedy in Karbala, in support of the master of martyrs, Imam al-Hussayn (A.S.). She died in Madinah and was buried in al-Baqi’ cemetry.