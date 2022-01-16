Date :Sunday, January 16th, 2022 | Time : 18:52 |ID: 244350 | Print

Vienna: Iran & P4+1 experts convene to discuss removal of sanctions

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: A meeting of experts from Iran and the five world powers – known as P4+1 – was held in the Austrian capital on Sunday to explore the ways for the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

The Head of the Iranian delegation and Lead Negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and the three European diplomats (from France, Britain, and Germany) in the talks returned to their capitals on Friday. The negotiations are reportedly making good progress and the heads of the delegations will return to Vienna on Monday to resume talks.

