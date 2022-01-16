More Islamic digital content needed for religious & moral education of kids

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Digital content is used in education as children are more receptive to the audio-visual format. Children sing along to songs and repeat phrases in shows. But digital content can also negatively affect children as they are exposed to inappropriate behaviors, dress styles and attitudes. Parents expect digital content to help in their children’s religious and moral education. In Malaysia, not much Islamic content is produced by television stations or production houses.

The lack of Islamic digital content worries Muslim parents. Muslim parents play an important role in exposing and educating their children with Islamic values. Digital Durian created an Islamic animated children’s TV show called “Omar and Hana”, which garnered interest in the Middle East and North Africa before it became successful in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The show reflects the moral and Islamic values that parents want in educating their children. For example, a song called “Alhamdulillah” teaches viewers about feeling blessed and grateful. This stimulates children’s thinking and encourages them to develop an appreciation for life and to put this into practice at a young age. “Thank You Teacher” and “Be Kind to Neighbors” promote a feeling of belonging among students by teaching them about the importance of a good education.

They also serve as an incentive for youngsters to treat one another with respect. These noble traits are consistent with Islamic beliefs. All things considered, using television or YouTube as an educational medium is good, but parents’ participation in their children’s education has a favorable effect on their children’s moral development. Broadcasters, production houses and content creators should produce more Islamic children’s digital content.

This proves that digital content, such as “Omar and Hana”, might be effective in transmitting moral and Islamic principles around the globe. Through its songs and stories, “Omar and Hana” promotes virtues such as gratitude, respect, love, affection and teamwork to youngsters, which align with Islamic teachings and are crucial for children’s cognitive development and identity.